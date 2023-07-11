Tuesday, July 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Weather LIVE Updates: 37 people killed as heavy rains lash North India; Yamuna River crosses danger mark
Live now

Weather LIVE Updates: 37 people killed as heavy rains lash North India; Yamuna River crosses danger mark

Weather LIVE Updates: A total of 39 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in four north Indian states to tackle the heavy rains and floods.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Published on: July 11, 2023 7:06 IST
While 14 teams are working in Punjab, a dozen are deployed
Image Source : AP While 14 teams are working in Punjab, a dozen are deployed in Himachal Pradesh, eight in Uttarakhand and five in Haryana.

Weather LIVE Updates: At least 37 people lost their lives due to heavy rains gripping the country's Northern parts for the last two days. Just a day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the chief ministers of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand about the situation and assured them of all help and support from the central government. A total of 39 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in four north Indian states to tackle the heavy rains and floods. While 14 teams are working in Punjab, a dozen are deployed in Himachal Pradesh, eight in Uttarakhand and five in Haryana. Several rivers, including the Yamuna in Delhi, in north India are reeling under the effect of the weather. 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News