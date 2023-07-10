Follow us on Image Source : FILE Monsoon alert: List of trains cancelled today due to heavy rains | Check HERE

As Heavy rains lash North India, trains and flights take the brunt of the weather. Several train operations came to a standstill in states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab among others. At least 20 trains have already been cancelled for the day in the region, informed Northern Railway.

Trains cancelled due to heavy rainfall in North India

14629 – Sutlej Express

12411 – Amritsar Intercity Express

12242 – Chandigarh SF Express

14614 – SAS Nagar Mohali Express

12058 – New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Express

14506 – Amritsar Express

14505 – Nangal Dam Express

09097 – Valsad - Jammu Tawi Special

Flights cancelled due to bad weather

At least 12 SpiceJet flights on routes such as Delhi-Dharamshala and Delhi-Leh were cancelled. Vistara cancelled its Delhi-Leh and Leh-Delhi flight on Sunday due to heavy rains, the sources noted. About 40 per cent of flights operating to and from the Delhi airport are of IndiGo.

450-year-old building collapses in Ladakh

As the monsoon rain has created havoc in several parts of north India, a 450-year-old building collapsed in the Kharyouk area of Leh City in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Sunday evening (July 9). Speaking to the news agency ANI, Haidar, a local, said the building collapsed primarily owing to the incessant rainfall in the region.

