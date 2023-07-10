Monsoon alert: List of trains cancelled today due to heavy rains | Check HERE

As Heavy rains lash North India, trains and flights take the brunt of the weather. Several train operations came to a standstill in states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab among others. At least 20 trains have already been cancelled for the day in the region, informed Northern Railway.
Trains cancelled due to heavy rainfall in North India
- 14629 – Sutlej Express
- 12411 – Amritsar Intercity Express
- 12242 – Chandigarh SF Express
- 14614 – SAS Nagar Mohali Express
- 12058 – New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Express
- 14506 – Amritsar Express
- 14505 – Nangal Dam Express
- 09097 – Valsad - Jammu Tawi Special
Flights cancelled due to bad weather
At least 12 SpiceJet flights on routes such as Delhi-Dharamshala and Delhi-Leh were cancelled. Vistara cancelled its Delhi-Leh and Leh-Delhi flight on Sunday due to heavy rains, the sources noted. About 40 per cent of flights operating to and from the Delhi airport are of IndiGo.
450-year-old building collapses in Ladakh
As the monsoon rain has created havoc in several parts of north India, a 450-year-old building collapsed in the Kharyouk area of Leh City in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Sunday evening (July 9). Speaking to the news agency ANI, Haidar, a local, said the building collapsed primarily owing to the incessant rainfall in the region.
