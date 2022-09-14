TN govt gears up for North East monsoon, asks district collectors to coordinate

Follow us on Image Source : IANS The health department officials are directed to coordinate with district collectors and to ensure that public health is maintained if any epidemic breaks out during the monsoon.

The Tamil Nadu government has geared up to face the northeast monsoon which will be hitting the state by the end of September and the first week of October. In a review meeting held at the secretariat on Tuesday, the state Chief Secretary, V. Irai Anbu directed district collectors to coordinate with all departments to ensure that people do not face any hazards during the monsoon.

Notably, there were floods in some parts of the state, including Chennai, during the northeast monsoon of 2021 and the state government is preparing itself for any extreme measures to be taken during the monsoon period which is the major rain-providing season for the state. The Chief Secretary also instructed the Greater Chennai Police, Meteorological Department officials, and Directorate of Information and Public Relations to alert people on the weather situation so that they can plan their travel properly and ensure that there are no traffic snarls.

The officials in Greater Chennai Corporation and other districts are directed to ensure that stormwater drain works are properly monitored and completed before the rains hit the state, measure to provide food if there are sudden arrangements to be made for shifting people from homes during emergency situations. The health department officials are also directed to coordinate with district collectors and to ensure that public health is maintained if any epidemic breaks out during the monsoon.

The state highways department, water resources department, and Rural development department were directed to take up the desilting works of waterways. The district collectors are directed to ensure the availability of pump sets to clear water in case their inundation takes place in some areas. Disaster Management teams are also kept on standby for any necessities.

