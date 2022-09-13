Tamil Nadu: Vigilance raids at premises of two former AIADMK ministers

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Tamil Nadu: Vigilance raids conducted at premises of two former AIADMK ministers

Tamil Nadu raids: Vigilance raids were conducted at the residences of former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ministers in Tamil Nadu today. The searches were conducted by officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC), at 26 premises belonging to AIADMK leader S P Velumani, and also searches premises linked to C Vijayabaskar, for past irregularities in their respective departments.

Searches were conducted at Velumani's premises over a case of replacing existing street light with LED lights in rural areas during 2015-28. He was the minister for rural development. The vigilance authority through a statement said awarding of tenders to his closed associated companies caused a loss to the government exchequer worth around Rs 500 crores.

Hearing the news of searches, a large number of AIADMK workers and leaders gathered in front of Velumani's house on Palakkad Main Road in the city, leading to tense moments, even as more police personnel were deployed.

DVAC registered a criminal case against him over the allegation that he abused his official position in awarding tenders injudiciously to his close associated companies in replacing the lights with LED lights. This has caused loss to the government exchequer approximately to the tune of Rs 500 crore, DVAC sources said.

Based on the FIR, searches were held at 26 locations, including in Coimbatore, Chennai and Tiruchirappalli, they said.

Similarly, DVAC held searches against AIADMK's C Vijayabaskar, a former health minister, in connection with alleged irregularities in issuing essentiality certificates to a private medical college, against National Medical Commission regulations. Based on the FIR, searches were being held in his native Pudukottai, Theni, and Chennai among others, the sources added.

