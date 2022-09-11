Tamil Nadu: Youth electrocuted while trying to wave flag atop train engine

Follow us on Image Source : FILE REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Tamil Nadu : A youth, who had reached Tamil Nadu's Paramkudi on Saturday to pay respects to iconic Dalit leader Immanuel Sekaran, was electrocuted to death while he was trying to wave a flag from atop a train engine he had climbed, police said.

The youth, later identified as Vijay, was electrocuted when the pole of his flag got in contact with the overhead high power lines.

September 11 is the death anniversary of Sekaran and people from all walks of life reach Paramkudi to pay respects to the late Dalit leader at his memorial.

Senior political leaders from all parties, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's son and DMK youth leader Udaynidhi Stalin, had reached Paramkudi on Sunday morning to pay respects to Sekaran.

Police and railway officials said that a few youths barged into the Paramkudi railway station and Vijay came forward and jumped on top of the engine of the Tiruchi-Rameswaram Express train that had just reached the railway station but suffered the shock.

He was rushed to General Hospital, Paramkudi where he was declared dead.

