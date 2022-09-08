Tamil Nadu: 19-year-old girl dies by suicide after she fails to clear NEET-UG exams

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Picture for representational purposes only

NEET Result 2022: A 19-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district on Thursday after she failed to clear NEET-UG exams. According to news agency ANI, the girl was found hanging at her house hours after NEET exam results were results on Wednesday night.

The NEET-UG results were declared last night in which Rajasthan's Tanishka bagged the top rank. Delhi's Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka bagged the second and third positions respectively.

The maximum number of candidates who qualified the exam are from Uttar Pradesh (1.17 lakh), followed by Maharashtra (1.13 lakh) and Rajasthan (82,548).

Latest India News