300 cops carry raids across multiple locations in Delhi-NCR against notorious Nandu gang

Delhi news: In a major crackdown on criminals, the Delhi Police began conducting raids at over 20 locations in the Delhi-National Capital Region on Wednesday (May 3) morning, a day after gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed inside Tihar Jail allegedly by four rival gang members.

The Dwarka District Police today launched raid and search operations in Delhi and Haryana against the notorious Nandu gang. Raids are conducted by at least 300 cops of Delhi Police which is underway since 4:00 am at - Jhajjar, Chhawala, Baba Haridas Nagar, Najafgarh and Sonipat in Delhi-NCR.

The raids were carried out based on specific intelligence inputs and details about the recoveries from other places are still being collected.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said the raids and searches were being conducted in Delhi and Haryana. Police raided hideouts of gangsters and their associates, another official said. Around Rs 20 lakh cash and weapons have been seized and some people detained, he added.

The search operation is currently underway, police said.

As per the information, the operation was aimed at targetting individuals, gangsters and associates involved in criminal activities. During the raids, the police recovered a cache of weapons, cash and illegal substances from various locations.

Tajpuriya, an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed, was stabbed 92 times with an improvised weapon in the early hours of Tuesday (May 2) allegedly by four members of the Gogi gang.

Know about Tillu Tajpuriya's death:

Tillu Tajpuria died at the DDU hospital at around 7 am today. Yogesh Tunda and his accomplices attacked Tajpuriya with an iron rod. Big negligence is once again reported in Tihar Jail. As per the reports, Tajpuriya is alleged to be the murderer of the gangster Jitendra Gogi who was killed in the courtroom inside Rohini court. Jitendra Gogi and Tillu Tajpuria had enmity since their college days.

He was stabbed in CJ-8/9 and sent to DDU. All SCJs are to close their jails and control repercussions if any. Yogesh and Deepak attacked Tillu Tajpuriya by breaking the iron grills of the ward which separated both gangs in the same ward no.5 of cj-8/9.

What did Delhi Police say?

Akshat Kaushal, Additional DCP West District, Delhi Police further informed, today morning at around 7 am, information was received from DDU Hospital regarding two UTPs who were brought to DDU Hospital from Tihar Jail. One of them, Sunil alias Tilu was brought into an unconscious state. He has later declared brought dead. Another person, Rohit is undergoing treatment and is out of danger.

