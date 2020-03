Image Source : FILE Terrorist killed in shootout in Kashmir's Shopian

An unidentified terrorist was killed in a shootout with security forces on Monday morning in Shopian district in Kashmir, a CRPF official said. The terrorist body was recovered from Khojpura area after the shootout involving a team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Rashtriya Rifles.

The CRPF official said that the number of terrorists present when the shootout began following a tip-off was yet to be ascertained.