Follow us on Image Source : FILE KCR attacks 'political dwarfs' at new Telangana Secretariat building's inauguration event

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao launched a scathing attack at his opponents accusing him of demolishing old structures and erecting new edifices across the state on Sunday. KCR was speaking at the inauguration of the new Secretariat building, which stands 265 feet tall and is spread over an area of 10, 51,676 square feet in a sprawling of 28 acres of land in Hyderabad.

"I want to tell some (political) dwarfs who do not know about the reconstruction of Telangana. Reconstruction of Telangana means reviving all the lakes in the State that remained dry due to lack of attention in the undivided Andhra Pradesh," he said.

He alleged that some forces, which could not digest the urge for reconstruction of Telangana, failed to see the overall development that the State is achieving. Recalling the Telangana development, KCR said the State attracted investments worth lakhs of crores of rupees and was making rapid strides in the IT sector, even surpassing Bangalore as its hub.

According to the Chief Minister, the per capita income of Telangana is the highest among all States in India even as per capita power consumption is also high which are the growth indicators and good economic development. The Chief Minister thanked officials and stakeholders for striving hard for the development of the State.

Secretariat building named after BR Ambedkar

The new Secretariat of Telangana has been named after B R Ambedkar with the intention that people's representatives and the entire government machinery should work to realise the ideals of the Architect of the Indian Constitution.

Speaking about the same he said, "In order to take forward his (BR Ambedkar) ideals, to make all the employees and ministers who regularly come to the Secretariat to remember his name and keep his message in mind while working, we named our Secretariat, the epicenter of the State administration after BR Ambedkar."

He further said that the Telangana agitation for a separate state had been peaceful following Gandhian ideology, and statehood was achieved due to Ambedkar’s vision of enshrining Article 3 in the Constitution.

'Sudarsana Yagam' takes place at 6 AM

A 'Sudarsana Yagam' was performed from 6 AM and Rao occupied his chambers in the sixth floor after the rituals concluded at around 1.30 PM. The Ministers of the State government also occupied their respective chambers. A government-appointed expert committee was formed which favoured the construction of a new building as the former Secretariat complex, built during undivided Andhra Pradesh, was considered to be inadequate in current times.

The Chief Minister had laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Secretariat on June 27, 2019 but the works started only in January 2021, delayed by the covid-19 pandemic, court cases and other issues. The building stands 265 feet tall, and a press release issued by the government said no state had such a tall Secretariat. It is also one of the largest Secretariats in the country, the release added.

The domes of the new Secretariat have been built in the styles of the Neelakanteswara Swamy temple of the Kakatiya period in Nizamabad, designs of the palaces of the royals of Wanaparthy 'Samsthanam' in Telangana and the pattern of the Hanuman temple in Sarangpur, Gujarat, according to the release. The construction was done "flawlessly" with the instructions of Roads and Buildings (R&B) department, IGBC (Indian Green Building Council), Telangana State Technological Services and the State police department, the release added.

ALSO READ | Telangana: 'Countdown for BRS Government has begun,' says Amit Shah

ALSO READ | Mission 2024: Telangana CM KCR exudes confidence of forming govt at Centre after Lok Sabha elections

Latest India News