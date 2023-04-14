Mission 2024: Telangana CM KCR exudes confidence of forming govt at Centre after Lok Sabha elections

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BRSPARTY Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Mission 2024: Amid Opposition parties' plan to forge an alliance before next year's general elections, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao exuded confidence that his party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will form the government at the Centre in 2024.

Addressing a public meeting after unveiling a 125 ft-tall statue of BR Ambedkar on Friday, he said that the Dalit Bandhu scheme would be implemented across the country after his party comes to power.

Launched in 2021, the Dalit Bandu scheme offers Rs 10 lakh to Scheduled Caste families as a 100% grant to start a business. The funds given under the direct benefit transfer scheme need not be repaid.

BRS getting massive response from Maharashtra: KCR

Speaking further, the Telangana Chief Minister said that the BRS party was getting a huge response from Maharashtra and was expecting a similar reaction from Bihar, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

“I will tell you certain things. In this 2024 Parliament elections, the next government is ours, ours and ours. Some of our enemies may not be able to digest this. But one spark is enough to light,” he added.

KCR skips PM Modi's event in Hyderabad

Earlier on April 8, CM KCR skipped Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event in Hyderabad wherein the latter flagged off two Vande Bharat train services in Telangana and Tamil Nadu and launched other projects while underscoring his government's commitment to the south Indian states' progress.

CM Rao did not attend the inauguration of the Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and Tirupati, and also Modi's event dedicating to the nation and laying the foundation stone for several development projects in Telangana. KCR, as Rao is known, has stayed away from the events of Modi during the latter's visits to the state for more than a year now.

PM Modi hits out at dynastic politics

Observing that it is the people of Telangana who are at a loss, PM Modi urged the state government to not allow any hindrance in the works related to the development. Modi, who lashed out at dynastic politics, said his government has attacked the real root of corruption of dynastic forces who want to keep their control over every system.

Recently, as many as 14 political parties led by Congress filed a petition in the apex court alleging that there has been an alarming rise in the use of coercive criminal processes against opposition political leaders and other citizens exercising their fundamental right to dissent.

