Don't obstruct development in Telangana, PM Modi takes a swipe at KCR-led govt

Taking a swipe at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a one-day tour to Telangana and Tamil Nadu, said that he is 'pained' at the alleged non-cooperation of the ruling dispensation towards central initiatives aimed at the southern state. KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been at loggerheads with the BJP, which is trying to make political and electoral inroads into Telangana. Assembly election in the state is due this year.

He also appealed the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS Government to not allow any obstruction in development being planned for the people of the state. "I appeal to the state government to not allow any obstruction in developments being planned for Telangana people," he said. "Handful of people who encourage 'parivarvaad' are trying to see where they can reap benefits from projects being implemented for the people of Telangana," the PM added.

Earlier in the day, the PM flagged off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad Railway station. He also launched and inaugurated several infrastructure projects from the public meeting venue.

K Chandrashekar Rao also skipped Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme on Saturday where he inaugurated several development projects for the poll-bound state. Chief Minister KCR was invited following the protocol. KCR also didnot receive PM Modi at Begumpet airport upon his arrival on Saturday.