Heavy rain lashes Hyderabad, other parts of Telangana

Nagaram in Suryapet district received 95 mm. Ranga Reddy, Kumram Bheem, Medak, Yadadri-Bhongir, Medchal-Malkajgiri and other districts also received rains, the sources said.

Several low-lying areas in Hyderabad were flooded as heavy rain lashed the city and various other parts of Telangana on Saturday.

In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), L B Nagar (GHMC Office) received 78.5 mm of rainfall followed by Bathukamma Kunta (77.8 mm), official sources said. Several other localities in the city witnessed moderate rainfall, they said.

Nagaram in Suryapet district received 95 mm. Ranga Reddy, Kumram Bheem, Medak, Yadadri-Bhongir, Medchal-Malkajgiri and other districts also received rains, the sources said.

In Mahabubnagar district, the body of a man, said to be mentally unsound, was found in a low-lying area in Jadcharla town following the rain and the exact cause of death was not known immediately, police said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) here said heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and other districts from Saturday night till Sunday morning.

Also, it said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and other districts during the same period.

