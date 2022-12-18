Telangana: BJP functionaries take out protest by going around begging inside Hyderabad metro

Follow us on Image Source : IANS BJP men go around begging inside Hyderabad metro to protest against unemployment in the state.

Holding a novel protest to show the rate of unemployment in Telangana, the BJP youth members went around inside the Hyderabad Metro seeking alms. Dressed in robes of graduates, the BJP functionaries approached passengers with bowls in their hands.

The protest was led by BJP Medchal district secretary A. Vijjith Varma. The 'graduate beggars' as they called themselves were carrying placards highlighting the level of unemployment in the state. They also reminded the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in the state of its failure to fulfill the promise of paying unemployment allowance to all educated unemployed.

The BJP leaders said they explained to commuters the problems faced by the unemployed and how the BRS government led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao forced the educated youth to resort to begging.

However, the Congress party was quick to retort to the protest. The party ridiculed the protest by the BJP and reminded the saffron party of its promise to provide two crore jobs every year. Congress has attacked the BJP time and again regarding the unemployment rate of the country. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had questioned the BJP on the matter earlier and said, "twenty-eight lakh government jobs are lying vacant in the country. The constitution and democracy have been smashed under a bulldozer. Till how long will PM Modi distract us with the Twitter games?"

(With inputs from IANS)

