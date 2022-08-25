'Not scared of bullets or jail': Raja Singh after his re-arrest over Prophet remarks

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Telanga Police arrests suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh

Telangana Police again arrested suspended Bhartiya Janta Party MLA T Raja Singh on Thursday from his residence in Hyderabad.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Hyderabad police arrested Raja over his alleged remark that was aimed at the Prophet Mohammad. He was granted bail on the same day. Later in the day, BJP also suspended him over his controversial remarks.

The BJP, in a statement, also asked Singh to respond to the show cause notice within 10 days.

What is the controversy?

On Monday, the BJP MLA released a video criticizing stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently performed in the city. Singh is also purportedly seen making some comments against the religion in it. Several people belonging to the community staged protests in various parts of the city on Monday night demanding Singh's arrest.

