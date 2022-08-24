Prophet row: Additional forces deployed in Hyderabad following protests over Raja Singh's bail

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hyderabad: Black flag at a deserted market in protest against now-suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh

Prophet row: Additional police forces were deployed in parts of Hyderabad on Wednesday morning, following overnight protests against suspended BJP legislator Raja Singh's alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

Singh was arrested by the city police on Tuesday for making remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammed in a video, which was later pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded.

Later, he was granted bail by a local court.

Following his release, protests erupted with people taking to the streets in various parts of the city including the Charminar area, prompting the police to beef up security.

“Additional forces have been deployed wherever it is necessary. Some protests were held last night. But the situation is peaceful now,” G Biksham Reddy Assistant Commissioner of Police, Charminar said on Wednesday.

MLAs belonging to AIMIM reached several parts of the old city where a large number of Muslim youth were protesting holding black flags and trying to reason with them, the party sources said.

Following an uproar over his remarks, the BJP suspended Singh from the party.

