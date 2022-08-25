Follow us on Image Source : ANI Raja Singh Prophet remark: Late-night protests break out in Hyderabad, police resort to lathi charge

Highlights Late-night protests broke out in Telangana's Hyderabad on Wednesday.

A large crowd of protestors gathered at Shalibanda to protest against Raja Singh.

The suspended BJP leader allegedly made remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Raja Singh Prophet remark: Late-night protests broke out in Telangana's Hyderabad on Wednesday against suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh. The protests added to the existing rage over the leader's alleged remark against Prophet Mohammad. A large crowd of protestors gathered at Shalibanda in Hyderabad yesterday. Police had to resort to lathi charge, after which the situation was brought under control.

Raja had released a 10-minute video making derogatory statements against the Prophet which led to a huge furore demanding action against him. BJP was quick to distance itself from the leader and suspended him saying his remarks were against the party's line. The suspension letter issued to Raja read, "You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV. 10 (a) of the constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party."

He was taken into custody on the same day, however, he was released on Tuesday after the Court returned his remand application and ordered that he be released forthwith. The FIR was registered against him at the Dabeerpura Police Station under sections 153a, 295, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

The suspension letter written by the head of the disciplinary committee Om Pathak said, "I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect. Please also show cause within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why should you not be expelled from the party. Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022."

Earlier the party had suspended its two national spokespersons- Nupur Sharma for commenting against the prophet and Delhi leader Naveen Jindal for similar remarks.

(With ANI Inputs)

Latest India News