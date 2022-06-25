Activist Teesta Setalvad detained by Gujarat ATS in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The cop team takes Teesta Setalvad to Santacruz police station.

A team of Gujarat ATS has detained activist Teesta Setalvad in Mumbai and took her to Santacruz police station. A cop team had reached her Mumbai residence earlier on Saturday in connection to a case on her NGO. The move by Gujarat Police came after the Supreme Court had called for further investigation on Setalvad and asked on whose behest did Setalvad run the campaign against Modi for 16 years.

While talking to news agency ANI on Friday, Amit Shas said Teesta Setalvad-run NGO gave baseless information about the Gujarat riots. Shah's comments came after the Supreme Court on Friday rejected an appeal against the exoneration of then-state Chief Minister Narendra Modi in a 2002 riots case.

The Gujarat government told the Supreme Court earlier that in the name of Zakia Jafri, social activist Teesta Setalvad wants to keep the “pot boiling” on the 2002 riots, which would be a “travesty of justice” and the apex court may not encourage such petitions.

The Supreme Court, however, dismissed Zakia Jafri’s plea on Friday, challenging SIT's clean chit to 64 people, including then Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi. The Apex Court upheld the Gujarat High Court order, saying Zakia Jafri's appeal is devoid of merits & deserves to be dismissed.

Zakia Jafri, the wife of slain Congress leader Ehsan Jafri who was killed during the violence at Gulberg Society in Ahmedabad on February 28, 2002, had challenged the SIT's clean chit to 64 people including Narendra Modi, the then Gujarat chief minister during the riots in Gujarat.

