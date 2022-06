India slams UN OHCHR for comments on action against Setalvad, calls it 'completely unwarranted'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Activist Teesta Setalvad at Santacruz police station after being detained by Gujarat police

Highlights OHCHR had voiced concern over the arrest and detention of social activist Tessta Setalvad

India said the comments "constitute an interference" in the country's independent judicial system.

India dismissed the remarks as "completely unwarranted".

Teesta Setalvad arrest: India on Wednesday slammed the United Nation's Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) for its comments on the arrest of social activist Teesta Setalvad. India dismissed the remarks as "completely unwarranted" and said these comments "constitute an interference" in the country's independent judicial system.

OHCHR had voiced concern over the arrest and detention of social activist Setalvad and called for her immediate release. Responding to media queries on the remarks, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have seen a comment by OHCHR regarding legal action against Teesta Setalvad and two other persons."

"The remarks by OHCHR are completely unwarranted and constitute an interference in India's independent judicial system," he said. Authorities in India act against violations of law strictly in accordance with established judicial processes, Bagchi asserted. "Labelling such legal actions as persecution for activism is misleading and unacceptable," he said.

A court in Ahmedabad on Sunday remanded Setalvad and former state director general of police RB Sreekumar in police custody till July 2 in a case of fabricating evidence to frame innocent persons in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Former IPS officer and accused Sanjiv Bhatt, who is serving a life sentence in a custodial death case and is lodged in a jail in Palanpur in Banaskantha district, will be brought to Ahmedabad on a transfer warrant.

Setalvad, Sreekumar and Bhatt are accused of abusing the process of law by conspiring to fabricate evidence in an attempt to frame innocent people for an offence punishable with capital punishment in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News