Tamil Nadu: Schools, colleges shut in Mayiladuthurai district amid heavy rain alert

Tamil Nadu rain: Schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai district will remain closed on Monday in view of incessant rainfall in the state, announced the Mayiladuthurai District Collector.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected rain-affected and waterlogged areas and said that the water drainage department and public works department are working in the waterlogged areas of the state.

He informed the state will continue to experience rainfall but there is no danger.

He further said that he will be visiting the Seerkazhi area in the Nagapattinam district of the state to do inspection rain-affected areas.

"Tonight I am travelling to Seerkazhi and after Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore to do an inspection," said Stalin.

Earlier on November 11, amid the alert issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD), a holiday was declared in all schools and colleges located in Tiruvallur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Kancheepuram and Dindigul.

"Based on the rain forecast for tomorrow, a holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges in Tiruvallur district for tomorrow," the Tiruvallur district collector tweeted on Thursday.

Schools and colleges will also remain closed in Kancheepuram and Madurai districts while in the Sivaganga district and Dindigul districts only the schools will remain closed.

On Sunday, the IMD said that a low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast with associated cyclonic circulation which it said is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours.

(With inputs from ANI)

