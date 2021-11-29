Tamil Nadu weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall till Tuesday; schools, colleges shut

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A car stuck on a waterlogged street following heavy rain in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Rains News: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu till Tuesday. The Met department said that the intensity will decrease after Tuesday.

Wind convergence would result in heavy to very heavy rains in Southern districts, including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram, it said, adding that Chennai and other coastal districts will receive moderate rains.

The IMD said that the cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and the adjoining Sri Lanka coast in the lower level may move and emerge in the Arabian Sea. This phenomenon will happen from Monday onwards.

While the easterly winds over the coastal areas would push moisture into the land, the moving weather system would bring in south-westerly winds.

Rains continued in several parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry, inundating many areas, while several roads and subways were flooded in Chennai inconveniencing people and affecting their routine.

A holiday was declared for schools and colleges in Chennai on Monday after incessant rains and water-logging in several parts of the district. Chennai District Collector, Dr Vijayarani, issued the order.

On Sunday, Meenambakkam, West Tambaram, Ennore, Villivakkam, Taramani, Chembarambakam, Sathyabhama University and MRC Nagar and Nungambakkam received heavy rains.

Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected several flooded suburban areas like Tiruverkadu in Tiruvallur District and monitored work to bail out flood water and interacted with the local people while sipping tea at a roadside tea stall and also listened to their grievances.

Stalin gave away flood relief assistance, including essential commodities and blankets, to over 300 people housed in a suburban school and reviewed the flood situation with officials.

The weatherman said that the intensity of rains will fall from November 29 and most places in southern and northern parts receive light to moderate rains.

