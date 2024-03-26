Swami Smaranananda, Ramakrishna Mission president, dies, PM Modi pays tributes

Follow us on Image Source : X/NARENDRA MODI PM Modi and Ramakrishna Mission president Swami Smaranananda

Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math said the president of Ramakrishna Mission Swami Smaranananda has died due to old age ailments at the age of 95 on Tuesday night.

"With deep sorrow we announce the passing away of Swami Smarananandaji, President of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, on Tuesday, 26 March 2024 at 8:14 pm at Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan hospital, Kolkata. He was 94. #belurmath," Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math said in a post on X.

“Srimat Swami Smarananandaji Maharaj, most revered president Maharaj of the Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission attained Mahasamadhi today at 8.14 pm,” the statement read.

The monk was admitted to Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan on January 29 with an existing urinary tract infection. He later developed respiratory failure for which he was put on a ventilator on March 3.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Swami Smaranananda.

"Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj, the revered President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission dedicated his life to spirituality and service. He left an indelible mark on countless hearts and minds. His compassion and wisdom will continue to inspire generations. I had a very close relation with him over the years. I recall my visit to Belur Math in 2020 when I had interacted with him. A few weeks ago in Kolkata, I had also visited the hospital and enquired about his health. My thoughts are with the countless devotees of the Belur Math. Om Shanti," said PM Modi on X.

