'You want us to ban industries in Pakistan?' Supreme Court to UP Govt over air pollution.

"UP is on down wind, air is mostly coming from Pakistan," Senior Advocate Ranjit Kumar argued

Uttar Pradesh government also questioned rationale behind order to close industries

Delhi Air Pollution News: The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the Uttar Pradesh government whether it wants the court to impose a ban on industries in Pakistan. The apex court's stern response came over a statement of UP government counsel's remark that polluted air blowing from Pakistan was prime cause behind pollution in Delhi.

"Do you want us to ban Pakistan’s industries," Chief Justice of India NV Ramana asked senior advocate Ranjit Kumar who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh government.

Kumar told the court that industries based in Uttar Pradesh have no role in Delhi's poor air quality. "UP is on down wind, air is mostly coming from Pakistan," Kumar argued.

The UP government also questioned the rationale behind the order to close industries stating that such a step will affect the sugarcane and dairy industries. The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas's (CAQM) had earlier directed industries to work only for eight hours.

The special bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana also took note of measures taken by the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas on Thursday and asked the Centre, Delhi and states in the National Capital Region (NCR) to follow the directions.

The top court, on Thursday, said nothing was happening on ground to control the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR and directed the Centre and Delhi government to come out with suggestions to control the pollution within 24 hours.

