Delhi Air Pollution: Flying squads formed to check violations, Centre informs Supreme Court

Image Source : PTI FILE PHOTO Vehicles ply amid an atmosphere shrouded in smog in New Delhi

The Commission for Air Quality Management has constituted a five-member enforcement task force to monitor compliance with its directions to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR. According to an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court by the Centre and the Delhi government, as many as 17 flying squads have been set up to take punitive actions against violators. It will be increased to 40 in a day.

The affidavit was filed a day after the apex court granted 24 hours time to the Centre and Delhi government to come up with an urgent mechanism to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The Delhi government requested the court to allow construction work at hospitals. It said that work is being carried out in 19 government hospitals to provide better health infrastructure in the national capital for the benefit of patients. The apex court accepted the Delhi government's request, allowing it to continue with the construction activities of hospitals.

Last month, CAQM, which was formed earlier this year for better coordination, research, identification and resolution of problems related to air quality, had announced a slew of measures to control the air pollution in Delhi-NCR, including a ban on construction and demolition activities and entry of trucks (barring those engaged in essential services) among others.

Notably, air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category in November. On Friday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi stood at 385, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

