Air pollution: Delhi schools closed from Friday till further notice, says Gopal Rai

Owing to the rising levels of air pollution in Delhi, Gopal Rai on Thursday today announced that all schools will remain closed till further notice.

The Supreme Court on Thursday came down hard on the Delhi government over its 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to curb vehicular pollution, saying it was nothing but a popular slogan.

A special bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the Aam Aadmi Party government had made various assurances such as work from home, lockdown, and closure of schools and colleges in the previous hearings. However, despite these assurances, the children were are going to school while elders are working from home.

Taking the Centre, Delhi government to task, the Supreme Court gave both and neighboring states a 24-hour ultimatum to act against industrial and vehicular pollution, assumed as the main causes behind the deteriorating air quality.

