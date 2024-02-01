Thursday, February 01, 2024
     
SC reserves judgment after 8 days of hearing on Aligarh Muslim University's minority status

After eight days of hearings, the Supreme Court has reserved judgment on the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University. The crucial decision will determine whether Aligarh Muslim University qualifies for a minority status under Article 30 of the Constitution of India.

New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2024 16:41 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Media personnel outside the Supreme Court in New Delhi.

The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, has reserved its verdict on the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) following an extensive eight-day debate. The seven-judge bench, including justices Sanjiv Khanna, Surya Kant, J B Pardiwala, Dipankar Datta, Manoj Misra, and Satish Chandra Sharma, considered arguments from opposing sides.

The AMU's minority status has been entangled in legal intricacy for several decades, with references made to a seven-judge bench in 2019 and a similar instance in 1981. The 1967 S Azeez Basha versus Union of India case, adjudicated by a five-judge constitution bench, concluded that AMU, being a central university, couldn't be categorized as a minority institution. However, the university regained its minority status in 1981 through the passage of the AMU (Amendment) Act.

In January 2006, the Allahabad High Court nullified a provision of the 1981 law that conferred minority status on the university. This led to appeals from both the Congress-led UPA government and the university itself. In 2016, the BJP-led NDA government expressed its intention to withdraw the UPA government's appeal, asserting AMU's non-minority status based on government funding, as highlighted in the 1967 Basha case.

