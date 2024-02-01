DM hands over boarding pass to first passenger of SpiceJet from Ayodhya

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ayodhya DM Nitish Kumar hands over the boarding pass to the first passenger on SpiceJet at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar marked a historic moment by presenting the first boarding pass to a passenger at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya. SpiceJet has officially launched flights from Ayodhya to various destinations including Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, Darbhanga, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with operations commencing today.

The surge in visitors to Ayodhya after the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple is cited as a contributing factor for launching these additional flights.

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya Dham, inaugurated earlier this month, is expected to facilitate the increased air traffic to the sacred city.

