Thursday, February 01, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. DM hands over boarding pass to first passenger of SpiceJet from Ayodhya

DM hands over boarding pass to first passenger of SpiceJet from Ayodhya

SpiceJet has officially launched flights from Ayodhya to various destinations, including Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, Darbhanga, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with operations commencing today.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Ayodhya Updated on: February 01, 2024 15:55 IST
Ayodhya
Image Source : INDIA TV Ayodhya DM Nitish Kumar hands over the boarding pass to the first passenger on SpiceJet at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar marked a historic moment by presenting the first boarding pass to a passenger at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya. SpiceJet has officially launched flights from Ayodhya to various destinations including Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, Darbhanga, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with operations commencing today.

The surge in visitors to Ayodhya after the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple is cited as a contributing factor for launching these additional flights.

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya Dham, inaugurated earlier this month, is expected to facilitate the increased air traffic to the sacred city.

Also read | Yogi govt eyes on global tourism, to promote 'Brand UP' as 'Most Favourite Tourist Destination'

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Latest News