Supreme Court refuses to cancel bail to Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira in big jolt to AAP

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order granting bail to Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection with the 2015 NDPS Act case. The apex court dismissed the appeal of the Punjab government against a high court order.

Here's what court said

The bench consisting of Justices Bela M Trivedi and KV Viswanathan stated that they are not inclined to intervene in the order issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 4.

The bench told senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing the Punjab government, that while the allegations against Khaira are serious, considering the facts and circumstances of the case, they would not intervene with the high court order.