Punjab: Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira granted bail in criminal intimidation case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khair

A court in Kapurthala granted bail to Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Monday. Khiara had been arrested in a criminal intimidation case. Khaira's lawyer Kanwaljeet Singh said, "Sukhpal Singh Khaira has been granted bail today. Efforts will be made to release him from jail today. He is lodged in Nabha jail."

Earlier, his son Mehtab Singh Khaira alleged that a new case was registered against his father in the city and further action has been initiated against him on the charge of threatening the witnesses.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 4 granted him bail in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act. However, before he could be released from prison, the Punjab police arrested him in a fresh case.

Punjab Police had initially arrested Khaira from his Chandigarh residence in September last year in connection with an eight-year-old case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

ALSO READ | Is Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira's arrest in Punjab the beginning of the I.N.D.I.A bloc's split?

ALSO READ | Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira sent to 2-day police remand