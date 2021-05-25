IPS Subodh Kumar Jaiswal appointed CBI Director for a period of 2 years

Image Source : ANI IPS Subodh Kumar Jaiswal appointed CBI Director.

IPS Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has been appointed as Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of 2 years.

A 1985-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Maharashtra cadre, Jaiswal is currently the director general of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

A Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led three-member selection committee had on Monday shortlisted his name for the post. Jaiswal has been appointed as the director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years, the ministry order said.

In an order, the Department of Personnel and Training said, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has, based on the panel recommended by the Committee, approved the appointment of Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS, (Maharashtra 1985) as Director, CBI for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the office or until further orders whichever is earlier."

He has also served as Maharashtra's director general of police in the past.

Earlier in the day, two candidates, who were said to be the front runners for the post of Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), were dropped after Chief Justice of India NV Ramana cited a Supreme Court guideline on appointment of police chiefs.

According to sources, CJI Ramana pointed out the top court's guidelines in the Prakash Singh case of March 2019, which made it clear that no officer with less than six months to retirement, should be appointed as police chief.

The source said that the CJI Ramana was insistent on this point, and he also got support from Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, which made the Prime Minister to follow his demand.

With the citing of the SC order by the CJI, it was made clear that NIA chief YC Modi, who is set to retire at the end of May and Rakesh Asthana, who is currently heading the BSF and all set to retire in July this year, were out of race for the top post of the CBI.

Sources said that YC Modi and Asthana were among the top contenders for the post of Director, CBI.

