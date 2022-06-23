Srinagar engineer designs solar car in his backyard | Know how it looks, works

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The vehicle was designed by Bilal Ahmed in Kashmir's Srinagar.

An engineer based out of Kashmir has designed a solar car in his backyard. The mastermind, Bilal Ahmed, who is a professor in Srinagar, said that he read in the newspapers that fuel costs are set to rise over the next 10 years.

Ahmed said he wanted to make a car for the disabled but "financial constraints" made it difficult. Keeping in mind that vehicles that run on alternative fuel are the future, Ahmed took an attempt to design this four-seater solar-powered hatchback.

If we look at the design of the car, Ahmed has tried to fit in as many panels as possible to contain maximum energy. He has installed solar panels on the bonnet, three windows and even the rear glass of the vehicle.

