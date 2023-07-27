Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sri Lanka releases 15 Indian fishermen after Lankan President Wickremesinghe's visit to India

As many as 15 Tamil Nadu fishermen released by Sri Lanka arrived here on Thursday from Colombo, officials said.

The fishermen were arrested recently by the neighbouring country for alleged poaching and they were lodged in a prison. Transport arrangements were made and the fishermen were sent home on their arrival at the airport here, officials added.

The release of the fishermen comes days after Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's official visit to India.

Earlier on July 7, Indian Coast Guard ship, 'Abheek' which is based at Okha Port in Devbhumi Dwarka district, rescued five fishermen from a boat, stranded at sea, officials said. The Indian Coast Guard ship was en route to Okha from Kochi.

The fishing boat named UK Sons with five crew members ventured out at sea off Beypore on June 30, 2023. Upon deterioration in weather during the subsequent days, the boat was unable to enter any fishing harbour due to heavy waves and swell, they said.

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh: 5 fishermen booked for catching, consuming Gangetic dolphin in Kaushambi, 1 arrested

ALSO READ | Odisha: Heavy rain warning issued for next 4-5 days, fishermen advised to stay away from sea

Latest India News