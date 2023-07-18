Odisha: Heavy rain warning issued for next 4-5 days, fishermen advised to stay away from sea

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Odisha: Heavy rain warning issued

Odisha: Amid most northern parts of India are facing destruction caused by torrential showers, IMD has now predicted heavy rain to lash several districts of Odisha for the next four to five days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on July 18 said that the state in the last 24 hours has received heavy to very heavy rainfall. Stressing a possibility of heavy rain in the coming four to five days, the weather department advised fishermen to stay away from the sea.

"Several districts of Odisha received heavy to very heavy rainfall in last 24 hours…There is a possibility of heavy rain in the coming 4-5 days. We have issued a warning to the fishermen to stay away from the sea," said HR Biswas, IMD scientist.

State witnessing incessant rain for past few days

IMD earlier on Sunday predicted that the state which has already been experiencing incessant rain for the past few days, will receive more downpours due to the formation of a low-pressure area in the eastern region.

The state administration was on alert, all collectors were asked to be prepared for any exigency caused by the heavy rainfall.

The Met department had earlier said that the low-pressure area has been formed over northern Odisha and adjoining parts of West Bengal and Jharkhand.

