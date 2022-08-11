Man accused of smoking inside SpiceJet plane says video 'staged'. His side of story

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Speaking to India TV, Kataria asked, "how would the authorities let a lighter inside a plane if it was an original plane?"

Bobby Kataria, a bodybuilder and influencer, who was caught smoking on a SpiceJet plane presented his defence and said that the video is staged and that the flight is not real but just a prop plane with no passengers.

A video of Kataria smoking on a SpiceJet Dubai-Delhi flight has gone viral on social media. Passengers are not allowed to carry lighters or smoke on any planes.

SpiceJet said that the smoking incident took place on its Dubai-Delhi flight on January 20 when passengers were boarding the plane and the cabin crew members were busy completing the onboarding procedure.

After investigation, the airline had put the passenger on the "no flying list" for 15 days in February, it mentioned.

"My biopic is releasing in 2024," he added, saying that he can not reveal any more details. "I have not broken any law, and it will be known in a few days."

Kataria added that he had not been contacted by any government authorities for investigation. "If they ask me, I will present my side."

Speaking of another video of him drinking liquor in the open in Uttarakhand, he said that the drink was just cola. "That video is an old video, and all the people in the video are my friends."

Scindia orders a probe

When the video of this incident was posted on Twitter on Thursday, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia responded: "Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour."

