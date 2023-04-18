Tuesday, April 18, 2023
     
Srinagar-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi airport due to THIS reason

The aircraft landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally, an official statement added. A source, however, said that a full emergency was declared for a SpiceJet flight to Srinagar from Delhi, which had 140 passengers on board.

Reported By : PTI Edited By : Hritika Mitra | New Delhi
Updated on: April 18, 2023 18:18 IST
Image Source : PTI Srinagar-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi airport

A Srinagar-bound SpiceJet flight returned to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after witnessing a false warning in the cockpit on Tuesday, the airline informed. 

"On April 18, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-8373 (Delhi-Srinagar) returned back to Delhi as the AFT cargo fire light illuminated in the cockpit," the airline said in a statement.

The light later extinguished upon actions taken by the captain, SpiceJet said and added that before landing, all operational parameters were observed to be normal.

"The light later extinguished upon actions taken by the captain. Subsequently, upon opening of AFT cargo no sign of fire or smoke was found and based on initial assessment, the warning was observed to be false," the statement added.

The aircraft landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally, it added. A source, however, said that a full emergency was declared for SpiceJet flight to Srinagar from Delhi, which had 140 passengers on board.

"Full emergency was declared at 10:40 am on Tuesday for SpiceJet's Delhi-Srinagar flight SG 8373. The flight landed back at IGI airport safely," the source said. The aircraft has been parked, he added.

