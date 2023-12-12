Watch: This is what Sonia Gandhi said to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury when she reached Parliament

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sonia Gandhi was talking to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury when she reached Parliament.

Amidst the ongoing parliamentary session, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi graced the proceedings today, drawing a bustling crowd of Congress members eager to welcome her upon her arrival in Parliament. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, standing in the reception line, was the first to extend greetings, hands folded and head bowed. Sonia Gandhi, upon noticing this warm reception, smiled and complimented Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, saying, "Looking Colorful Today." The spontaneous remark brought laughter from those present.

In response to Sonia Gandhi's accolades, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stood visibly elated. With his hands folded in a gesture of respect, he greeted Sonia Gandhi, who acknowledged his colorful attire. The heartwarming exchange, captured by India TV reporter Vijai Laxmi, quickly went viral on social media, injecting a cheerful atmosphere into the day's parliamentary proceedings. Watch the video and share your thoughts in the comments!

The viral moment, caught on camera by India TV reporter Vijay Laxmi, added a delightful touch to today's parliamentary session. The spontaneous compliment from Sonia Gandhi to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his colorful attire resonated well with those witnessing the exchange, prompting smiles and laughter all around. The positive atmosphere created by this candid moment serves as a reminder that, beyond the serious deliberations of the parliamentary session, lighter moments can foster camaraderie and a sense of shared joy among political leaders.

As the video continues to circulate on social media, it has become a symbol of the human side of political engagements, showcasing the warmth and camaraderie that can exist even in the most formal settings.

