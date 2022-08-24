'She cannot have a heart attack': Sonali Phogat's family alleges foul play, demands CBI probe

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SONALIPHOGATBJP 'Not heart attack': Sonali Phogat's family says they talked day before her death, demand CBI probe

Highlights BJP MLA Sonali Phogat's sister Raman has ruled out the possibility of her having a heart attack.

Phogat's other sister Rupesh said she talked to her on the phone the evening before her death.

Goa Police ruled out foul play, even as Phogat's family questioned the circumstances of her death.

Sonali Phogat news: BJP MLA and actress Sonali Phogat's sister Raman has ruled out the possibility of her having a heart attack. Claiming she was fit, Raman demanded a CBI investigation into the matter. "My sister cannot have a heart attack. She was very fit. We demand a proper investigation by CBI. My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack. She had no such medical problem," she told news agency ANI.

"She had said she was feeling uneasy. She sensed as if something was not right as if some conspiracy was being played against her. Later in the morning, we received the news that she was no more," she said, adding that Phogat did not suffer from any previous illness.

Phogat's other sister Rupesh revealed that she talked to her on the phone the evening before her death. Rupesh said that Sonali abruptly cut the call and didn't pick up afterwards. "I received a call from her the evening before her death. She said she wanted to talk over WhatsApp & said that something fishy is going on... later, she cut the call & then didn't pick up," she said.

Meanwhile, Goa Director General of Police Jaspal Singh said there is no case of foul play, even as Sonali Phogat's family questioned the circumstances of her death and opposition parties in Haryana demanded a CBI probe.

Sonali Phogat, who found fame on TikTok, died of a suspected heart attack in Goa, police said on Tuesday. A case of unnatural death has been registered after Phogat (42), who was staying at a hotel. She was declared ''brought dead'' at a hospital in Anjuna, and the post-mortem will be conducted today.

"Preliminary enquiry has revealed that she had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying in a hotel in Anjuna. Today early morning she started feeling uneasiness at a hotel and was shifted to hospital wherein she was declared brought dead," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said.

Prime facie, the cause of death is established as a heart attack but further medical examination would be done, he said, adding the body was sent to the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at Bambolim for postmortem.

Phogat, who had appeared in the Big Boss reality TV series, had unsuccessfully contested from the Adampur Assembly constituency in Hisar on a BJP ticket against Kuldeep Bishnoi in the 2019 Assembly election. Bishnoi, who was then in the Congress, recently joined the BJP. Bishnoi had met Phogat in Hisar a few days ago.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, and BJP leaders O P Dhankar and Bishnoi took to Twitter to condole Phogat's demise. Between 7 pm and 8 pm on Monday, Phogat had posted two different videos and four images on Instagram showing her in a pink turban.

Latest India News