Snake charmer who claims to treat COVID patients tests positive for infection

Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL. Representational image of a snake charmer.

A snake charmer, who claimed to treat coronavirus patients with the help of indigenous medicines, tested positive for the infection in Punjab's Ludhiana on Saturday. According to a release issued by the district authorities, he allegedly used to give unrealistic tips and indigenous prescriptions to people to stay safe from COVID-19 pandemic.

He tested positive for COVID-19 at a special camp organised by health teams at the Lalton Kalan bus stand, where samples of commuters were taken.

The snake charmer was told to undergo a COVID-19 test but he refused and claimed that he can never get this infection as he himself provides indigenous medicines to people to stay safe from it, the release claimed.

Following the reluctance shown by the snake charmer, the health teams with the help of the local police took his sample and he tested positive for the virus.

After confirmation, the health teams directed him for home isolation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Ludhiana, Varinder Kumar Sharma requested people to consult only qualified doctors in case of any symptoms of fever, cold or cough.

Also Read: Know about the Indian tribe where kids are taught to become snake charmers

Latest India News