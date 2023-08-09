Smriti Irani takes on Rahul Gandhi on 'killing Mother India' remark, says 'You are not India'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha on Wednesday witnessed a fiery exchange of statements between Smriti Irani and Congress leaders after Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government had 'killed Mother India' in Manipur violence. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi while participating in No-Confidence Motion discussion in Lok Sabha said that the government has killed Mother India by killing Manipur, evoking a sharp retort from BJP leader Smriti Irani.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "Bharat ek awaaz hai, Bharat hamari janta ki awaaz hai, dil ki awaaz hai. Uss awaaz ki hatya aapne Manipur mein ki. Iska matlab Bharat Mata ki hatya aapne Manipur mein ki...You killed India by killing the people of Manipur. You are a traitor, you are not a patriot."

Smriti Irani also recounted horrors of Emergency to attack Congress, and said their history is smeared in blood.

Hitting back hard, Smriti Irani said, ""Bharat maa ki hatya ki baat karne wale kabhi bhi mez nahi thapthapate. Congressiyo ne baith kar maa ki hatya ke liye mez thapthapaai hai..."

Smriti Irani countering the Opposition's charge of government running away from discussion on Manipur, said, "Parliamentary Affairs minsiter Pralhad Joshi, Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah & Defence Minsiter Rajnath Singh repeatedly said that the government is ready to debate on the Manipur issue. The opposition ran away from it, we did not..."

