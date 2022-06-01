Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Delhi-based Neeraj Bawana gang vows revenge in 2 days

Follow us on Image Source : MOOSE WALA/SOCIAL MEDIA Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: Neeraj Bawana gang vows of revenge in 2 days

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Days after Punjab singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moose Wala's broad daylight murder in Punjab, Delhi-based Neeraj Bawana gang has threatened to launch a retaliatory attack. Through a social media post, the gang has vowed to deliver results in just two days.

A message was uploaded by a Facebook profile named 'Neeraj Bawana Delhi NCR', which read "Jai Baba ki. Got the tragic news. Sidhu Moosewala was our brother from heart. WIll deliver results in 2 days."

Notably, Neeraj Bawana is one of Delhi's top gangsters and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

The Facebook story also tagged other gangs - Tillu Tajpuriya gang, Davinder Bambiha and Kaushal Gurgaon gang.

The vile threat was possibly issued to the rival gang of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who has been accused of planning the singer's murder.

Moose Wala, 28, was brutally murdered on May 29 while he travelling in a car in Mansa district. The assailants fired over 30 shots at him. He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

A sea of mourners bade a tearful farewell to the singer, who was cremated at his native village on Tuesday afternoon.

Moose Wala murder case: Police make first arrest

Meanwhile, the Punjab police on Tuesday made its first arrest in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

Delhi Police's special cell got three-day custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in a case of the Arms Act and will also question him again in connection with the murder case.

Bishnoi also approached the Delhi High Court, claiming apprehensions of a fake encounter by the Punjab Police. The petition was withdrawn on Wednesday and the petitioners will now approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

(With inputs from IANS)

