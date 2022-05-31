Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Autopsy reveals 24 bullet wounds on singer's body; 6 arrested so far

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday in Mansa district.

Moose Wala murder: The autopsy report of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moose Wala has revealed at least 24 bullet wounds on his body. He sustained maximum bullets on his chest and abdomen while two bullets on his right leg.

The report said that Moose Wala, 28, died due to excessive bleeding caused by bullet injuries. His right elbow was also broken due to bullet injuries. One bullet was also recovered from his skull.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday evening in Mansa district, a day after his security was scaled down by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

According to police, 30 empty bullet shells have been recovered and at least three weapons like 9 mm and 455 bore appeared to have been used in the crime. Moose Wala left his house around 4:30 pm along with Gurwinder Singh (neighbour) and Gurpreet Singh (cousin). The singer was driving the vehicle. When Moose Wala reached Jawahar Ke village, they were followed by a car and were intercepted from the front by two vehicles. There was heavy firing from the front on Moose Wala.

According to police, a team reached the spot immediately and the trio was taken to Civil Hospital Mansa where the singer was declared brought dead. His cousin and friend are in stable condition and have been referred to Patiala for further treatment.

Inter-gang rivalry

Meanwhile, Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra said that the killing of the popular singer seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it. He said a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to investigate the incident.

“This incident seems to be a case of an inter gang rivalry," the DGP said.

He said the name of Moose Wala's manager Shaganpreet had figured in the murder of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera last year. Shagunpreet had fled to Australia. This murder appeared to be in retaliation of Middukhera's murder, the top police officer said.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang behind murder

He said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind this incident, adding that one of the members of the gang from Canada had taken the responsibility of the murder.

According to a PTI report which quoted official sources, one Canada-based Goldy Brar had claimed the responsibility of the murder of Moose Wala. There is an inter-gang rivalry between Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Lucky Patial gang.

Earlier on Saturday, the Punjab government had ordered the withdrawal of security of 424 people, including former MLAs, heads of Deras and serving and retired policemen, on a temporary basis. Sidhu Moose Wala had contestsed the Assembly election from Mansa on Congress ticket but lost to AAP’s Vijay Singla.

Lawrence Bishnoi, other jailed gangsters grilled

In another related development, Delhi Police on Monday questioned jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the murder of Moose Wala. The development came as a Delhi court refused to entertain a plea filed by Bisnoi, who has been accused of plotting the murder, that he apprehended a fake encounter by the Punjab Police.

Officials said a team of the Delhi Police Special Cell quizzed gangsters Lawrence Bismoi and Shahrukh, who have been lodged in the central jail, for allegedly plotting the killing of Moose Wala from inside the Tihar prison. Gangsters Kala Rana and Kala Jathedi who are also in police custody were also questioned in the matter.

