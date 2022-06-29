Wednesday, June 29, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police arrests gangster Jagdeep Bhagwanpuria

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police arrests gangster Jagdeep Bhagwanpuria

The development comes one day after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was presented in Amritsar court in the Moosewala's murder case, and his police custody was extended by 8 days.

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 New Delhi Published on: June 29, 2022 17:13 IST
sidhu moose wala, sidhu moose wala death, sidhu moose wala news
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SIDHUMOOSEWALA

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police arrests gangster Jagdeep Bhagwanpuria

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested gangster Jagdeep Bhagwanpuria in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case. As per news agency ANI, Delhi's Patiala House Court has granted one-day transit remand of Bhagwanpuria to Punjab Police. The development comes one day after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was presented in Amritsar court in the Moosewala's murder case, and his police custody was extended by 8 days.

Speaking to ANI, Amritsar ACP Palwinder Singh said, "Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been sent to police remand till July 6." The Patiala House Court of Delhi on June 14, had allowed Punjab Police to arrest Bishnoi in connection with Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case.

The court also allowed the Punjab Police transit application and directed Punjab Police to ensure that the medical examination of the accused Lawrence Bishnoi is conducted as per law/rules before leaving Delhi and also before his production before the concerned Court of CJM, Mansa, Punjab.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Related Stories
Sidhu Moose Wala's last song 'SYL' removed from YouTube; here's why it is banned

Sidhu Moose Wala's last song 'SYL' removed from YouTube; here's why it is banned

Moose Wala’s murder, ‘deteriorating’ law and order reasons behind AAP’s defeat in Sangrur bypoll

Moose Wala’s murder, ‘deteriorating’ law and order reasons behind AAP’s defeat in Sangrur bypoll

Moosewala killing: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to Punjab Police remand till July 6

Moosewala killing: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to Punjab Police remand till July 6

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News