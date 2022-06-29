Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SIDHUMOOSEWALA Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police arrests gangster Jagdeep Bhagwanpuria

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested gangster Jagdeep Bhagwanpuria in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case. As per news agency ANI, Delhi's Patiala House Court has granted one-day transit remand of Bhagwanpuria to Punjab Police. The development comes one day after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was presented in Amritsar court in the Moosewala's murder case, and his police custody was extended by 8 days.

Speaking to ANI, Amritsar ACP Palwinder Singh said, "Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been sent to police remand till July 6." The Patiala House Court of Delhi on June 14, had allowed Punjab Police to arrest Bishnoi in connection with Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case.

The court also allowed the Punjab Police transit application and directed Punjab Police to ensure that the medical examination of the accused Lawrence Bishnoi is conducted as per law/rules before leaving Delhi and also before his production before the concerned Court of CJM, Mansa, Punjab.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

