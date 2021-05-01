Ship in 2021 with 130 cr on board sinking: Chidambaram

Image Source : PTI P Chidambaram has taken a dig at the Union Government for not managing the COVID 19 crisis in the country efficiently.

Taking a dig at the Union Government, P Chidambaram on Saturday called out on the mismanagement of the COVID 19 crisis and said that the boat in 2021 with 130 crore people on it, is sinking. The Congress leader and former finance minister has time and again criticized the Central Government over failure to curb the spread of COVID 19.

Chidambaram tweeted, "May Day! May Day! The Ship IN 2021 with 130 cr on board is sinking. Save Us! At least Save Me!"

Previously, he had pointed to the shortage of vaccines and had warned the government of more protests if people were turned away at hospitals. Chidambaram had shown strong support to the third phase COVID 19 vaccination drive, slated to begin from May 1.

India witnessed the highest spike of 3,86,452 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Friday and 3,498 fatalities due to virus infection, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

It was the ninth day in a row on Friday when India recorded more than 3 lakh cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the past three days. On Thursday India witnessed 3,645 deaths, the highest fatalities in a day.

(With IANS Inputs)

