Advise Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution while speaking about any other field: Sharad Pawar

NCP President Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that Sachin Tendulkar should "exercise caution" while speaking about any other field. Many celebrities including the cricket icon and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar rallied around the government on social media using hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda following tweets by Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg backing farmers.

"Many people have reacted sharply to the stand taken by them (Indian celebrities). I would advise Sachin (Tendulkar) to exercise caution while speaking about any other field," Pawar told reporters.

Meanwhile, Pawar alleged the Union government was defaming the ongoing agitation of farmers by calling them "Khalistanis" or terrorists. "These agitators are farmers who feed our country. Therefore, it is not right to call them Khalistanis or terrorists," the former Union agriculture minister said.

