Rapid Action Force's Riot Control Vehicle deployed at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protest site

Riot Control Vehicle of CRPF's Rapid Action Force has been deployed at the anti-CAA protest site of Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi on Monday. The Delhi Police has said that the deployment of the vehicle is a part of routine security measure.

This move comes two days after a man opened fire at the protest site, triggering panic among the agitators. However, he was immediately detained by the police on Saturday.

The security has been beefed up after the firing incident.

The people in Shaheen Bagh are agitating against the newly amended Citizenship Act that grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims, Christians, Jains and Buddhists, who are persecuted on the basis of religion in three neighbouring countries -- Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

