Top Delhi cop in charge of Shaheen Bagh shifted out by Election Commission

DCP South-East Chinmoy Biswal has been relieved from his present post with immediate effect on Sunday. The Election Commission of India has directed Kumar Gyanesh to take charge of the post. Meanwhile, Biswas has been directed by the Election Commission to report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for further orders.

"Chinmoy Biswal IPS (2008), DCP (South-East) stands relieved from his present post with immediate effect & shall report to MHA. In view of an ongoing situation, Commission directs Kumar Gyanesh, DANIPS (1997) shall take charge as DCP (South-East) immediately," the poll body said in a statement.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs/Delhi Commissioner of Police may however immediately send a panel of three names to the EC for posting a suitable officer as the regular DCP (South-East)," it added.

This comes after two separate firings took place in Shaheen Bagh area and near Jamia Millia Islamia University earlier amid the ongoing protests against the amended Citizenship law. Both the areas come under Biswas' jurisdiction.

