Seema Haider's passports, other documents sent to Pakistani Embassy to verify her identity claims

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pakistani national Seema Haider

The Noida Police sent all documents to the Pakistan Embassy in Delhi pertaining to the identity of an alleged Pakistani national Seema Ghulam Haidar, who sneaked into India to live with a Hindu man whom she befriended through an online game platform.

Earlier last week, UP ATS had seized Haider's documents, including her passport, Pakistani ID card and her children's passports. According to police, these documents were sent to the embassy to verify whether she is a Pakistani national.

Who is Seema Haider?

According to the couple, Seema and Sachin Meena got in touch while playing PUBG in 2019 and a dramatic love story unfolded between the two living more than 1,300 km apart, in countries not too friendly to each other. Seema, 30, and Sachin, 22, live in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, near Delhi, where he runs a provision store, according to Uttar Pradesh Police.

While Seema was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa via Nepal with her four children, all aged below seven years, Sachin was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants.

However, they both were granted bail by a local court on July 7 and have been living together along with her four children in a house in the Rabupura area. However, Seema has been under intelligence radar amid her "suspicious" behaviour and the alleged "facts" she told to media. The couple first got in touch in 2019 over the online game PUBG.

Also Read: Nepal hotel new claims about Pakistani Seema Haider, Sachin: 'Stayed with...'

Latest India News