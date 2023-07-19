Nepal hotel claims SHOCKING revelation about Pakistani Seema Haider, Sachin: 'Stayed with...'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/INDIA TV Pakistani national Seema Haidar (L) and Ganesh, a hotel owner in Kathmandu.

Seema Ghulam Haidar, a Pakistani mother of four, who sneaked into India to live with a Hindu man whom she befriended through an online game platform, reportedly stayed for 7-8 days at a hotel in Kathmandu with a different name. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Ganesh, a hotel owner in Nepal claimed that the couple had stayed at their property in March this year and revealed shocking details that he had mentioned "Shivansh" in the entry register.

While Seema was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa via Nepal with her four children, all aged below seven years, Sachin, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Noida, was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants. While they were released from jail recently, the news from across the border is not so positive.

According to Ganesh, the couple stayed inside the room most of the time and added they used to return early whenever they went outside. However, he claimed the that hotel closes at around 9.30 pm to 10 pm.

"They came here in March and left after staying here for 7-8 days. Most of the time, they used to be inside their room, go out in the evening and return early because our hotel closes by 9.30-10 pm," said the hotel owner.

Further, he revealed that Sachin had arrived on the first day and booked a room and told the hotel staff that his wife would join him the next day. Also, Sachin entered the wrong details in the entry register and claimed himself as "Shivansh".

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

