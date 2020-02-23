Security tightened at Jaffrabad metro station as women continue to protest against CAA

Image Source : ANI Security tightened at Jaffrabad Metro Station in Delhi amid anti-CAA protests.

Security has been tightened at Delhi's Jaffrabad metro station area as women continue to protest there against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A large number of anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protesters gathered outside Jaffrabad metro station in northeast Delhi on Saturday night, following which the security has been tightened on Sunday morning.

The protesters have blocked road no. 66 which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

Police force in large number have reached the spot to take stock of the situation and prevent any enormity.

Protesters complain as no woman cop deployed

However, protesters claimed that there was not a single female police official present at the site. They further said that it was just a move to intensify the movement against the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Shadab, one of the protesters said, "This protest is against CAA, NRC and also seeking reservation for Dalits. The movement is primarily led by the women, while the men are only supporting them".

"We have blocked the road in order to protest and we will not move from the site till the Centre revokes the draconian law," the protester added.

ALSO READ: Women continue to protest against CAA at Delhi's Jaffrabad

ALSO READ: Women gather near Delhi's Jaffrabad metro station to protest against CAA, NRC