Section 144 in Guwahati ahead of Amit Shah's visit amid reports of protest rallies | CHECK details

Amit Shah Assam visit: The District Commissionerate of Police, Guwahati, Assam has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the city. The prohibitory orders were imposed in the wake of reports that some persons or groups are likely to disturb the normal functioning of offices and obstruct the movement of the public and traffic in any part of the jurisdiction in the coming days, according to the notification shared by Police Commissioner Diganta Barah.

It is also apprehended that these groups or persons may carry out agitation or demonstration in the city, thereby causing a "breach of peace and public order", it said. "It is necessary to take preventive measures to ensure peaceful movement of public, traffic and also normal activities of local residents and also functioning of offices in above mentioned area," the order stated.

Assembly of more than 5 persons, procession prohibited

Assembly of more than five persons and procession or slogan shouting in the entire jurisdiction of the police commissionerate has been prohibited with immediate effect until further orders.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting of cabinet ministers to discuss the upcoming trip of Shah, who is likely to reach Guwahati on Wednesday night on a two-day visit. "Laying of the foundation stone for the National Forensic Science University & distribution of appointment letters will be done during the visit of Hon'ble HM," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

After attending the meeting, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said Shah will grace the ceremonial distribution of appointment letters to approximately 45,000 candidates for various government jobs. "We had an in-depth discussion on the smooth conduct of both events. Senior officials of all the departments were also present in the meeting," he said.

Amit Shah’s two-day visit to Assam

Chief Minister Sarma had said that the Union Home Minister will reach Guwahati on May 24 evening. "Union Home Minister will come on May 24 evening. On May 25, he will have a meeting. Because, on May 27, there will be NITI Aayog meeting, so I will have to leave Delhi on May 26. That is why on our request Home Minister has advanced the function by a day. So the appointment letters of the newly recruited candidates will be distributed on May 25," Sarma said.

During the programme in Guwahati, the Union Home Minister will lay the foundation stone of the National Forensic Science University.

