Sardar Patel birth anniversary: Amit Shah flags off 'Run for Unity' on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : X/AMITSHAH Union Home Minister Amit Shah flags off 'Run for Unity' in the national capital.

Sardar Patel's birth anniversary: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other dignitaries paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Tuesday. A special function was held at the national capital's Patel Chowk wherein President Murmu, Dhankhar, Shah and others paid floral tributes at the statue of India's first Home Minister on his birth anniversary, which is observed as 'Rashtriya Ekta Divas'.

Meanwhile, Shah graced the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ celebrations as the chief guest and flagged off the ‘Run For Unity’ at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. He also administered the Unity oath on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the national capital.

Shah throws light on Sardar Patel's contribution

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Shah said that Sardar Patel is the reason for a united India. He added that the nation would forever be grateful to Sardar. Speaking extensively on the history of India's unification, Shah stated that the British had split the country into more than principalities at the time of its independence and the existence of a unified India was a challenge. The unification of India was only possible because of Sardar Patel's unwavering tenacity in the face of obstacles, he added.

Shah on significance of 'Run for Unity'

The Union Home Minister also asserted that 'Run for Unity' is a way for the people of India to reaffirm our commitment to a United, strong India and a fitting tribute to Sardar Patel. He noted that the merger of Jammu and Kashmir with India was the unresolved question of Indian unification because of Articles 370 and 35A. He added that it was under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the task of merging Jammu and Kashmir with India was completed by the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. He called this merger the unfinished dream of Sardar Patel and added that Article 370 was the gateway of terrorism in India.

Shah hails PM Modi's leadership

Shah also remembered former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. He remarked that Sardar Patel was not given his due for many years after independence. He said that the Statue of Unity is one of the tallest statues in the world and a fitting tribute to Sardar Patel and a recognition of his contributions to India. The Home Minister went on to say that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has become one of the fastest-growing and largest economies of the world and is well poised to become a $5 trillion economy by 2024. Shah called upon everyone to commit themselves to building a strong, united New India.

PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. The Prime Minister also remembered his visionary statesmanship and the extraordinary dedication with "which he shaped the destiny of our nation".

"On the Jayanti of Sardar Patel, we remember his indomitable spirit, visionary statesmanship and the extraordinary dedication with which he shaped the destiny of our nation," he said on X. "His commitment to national integration continues to guide us.

We are forever indebted to his service," the PM added.

About Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, also known as the Iron Man of India, was a man of principles. He was one of those leaders who are remembered for their selfless service to the nation. Born to a Patidar Gurjar farmer in Gujarat, his date of birth was never officially recorded but he entered 31 October 1875, as his date of birth on his matriculation examination paper. He played a crucial role in India’s freedom struggle. A lawyer by profession, Patel was an ardent supporter of Mahatma Gandhi. A fierce nationalist, Patel never believed in compromising with his core philosophy of ‘nation first'.

ALSO READ: National Unity Day: Why do we celebrate it? Know in 5 points

Latest India News